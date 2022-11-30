Ballo leads No. 4 Arizona against Utah after 30-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (6-0) at Utah Utes (5-2) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits…

Arizona Wildcats (6-0) at Utah Utes (5-2)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits the Utah Utes after Oumar Ballo scored 30 points in Arizona’s 81-79 win against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Utes are 4-1 on their home court. Utah leads the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Arizona is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Utes and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% for Utah.

Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.3 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 19.0 points for Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

