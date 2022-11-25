Ball State takes on Vermont in Nassau, Bahamas

Vermont Catamounts (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -3.5;…

Vermont Catamounts (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals will square off against the Vermont Catamounts at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ball State went 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

Vermont went 28-6 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts gave up 60.7 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

