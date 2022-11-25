Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Ball State takes on Vermont in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Vermont Catamounts (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals will square off against the Vermont Catamounts at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ball State went 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

Vermont went 28-6 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts gave up 60.7 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

