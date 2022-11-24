Ball State Cardinals and the Vermont Catamounts square off

Vermont Catamounts (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals…

Vermont Catamounts (1-5) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ball State Cardinals square off against the Vermont Catamounts in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ball State finished 14-17 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals averaged 74.3 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Vermont finished 28-6 overall with an 11-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Catamounts averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

