ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » College Basketball » Balanced Long Beach State…

Balanced Long Beach State defeats Cal Baptist in opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2022, 1:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore scored 13 points as Long Beach State beat Cal Baptist 79-64 in a season opener on Monday night.

Traore added 12 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Joel Murray scored 12 points.

Taran Armstrong led the Lancers with 19 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Riley Battin added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Cal Baptist. Reed Nottage finished with 11 points and two steals.

On Friday, Long Beach State visits UCLA and Cal Baptist hosts NJIT.

—-

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up