Bailey leads George Mason against Boston College after 23-point performance

Boston College Eagles (2-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Boston College Eagles after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 23 points in George Mason’s 73-56 victory over the American Eagles.

George Mason finished 14-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

Boston College finished 13-20 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 14.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

