Bailey leads George Mason against Boston College after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Boston College Eagles (2-1) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the Boston College Eagles after Victor Bailey Jr. scored 23 points in George Mason’s 73-56 victory over the American Eagles.

George Mason finished 14-16 overall last season while going 10-4 at home. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.7% from deep last season.

Boston College finished 13-20 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Eagles averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 14.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

