Bacot leads No. 1 North Carolina against Gardner-Webb after 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 North Carolina hosts the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Armando Bacot scored 28 points in North Carolina’s 102-86 victory against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

North Carolina went 15-2 at home last season while going 29-10 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 14.9 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

