Azzi Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 83-76 win over No. 3 Texas

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No.…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams.

Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0). UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings.

UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left. Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.

Sonya Morris, a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points. Texas was missing guard Rori Harmon, who has been sidelined with a toe injury.

NO. 12 INDIANA 79, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger had double-doubles, five Indiana players scored in double figures, and the Hoosiers defeated Tennessee.

Holmes had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Berger added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Hoosiers (3-0). Tennessee-native Chloe Moore-McNeil had 15 points, five assists and three steals; Sydney Parrish had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds off the bench; and Sara Scalia scored 16.

Jasmine Powell, a 5-foot-6 guard, had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Lady Vols (1-2). Jackson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Tamari Key had 14 points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.