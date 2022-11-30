Austin Peay hosts Western Kentucky following Durugordon’s 21-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-1) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-1) at Austin Peay Governors (3-4)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -7.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Sean Durugordon scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 56-55 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Governors are 1-1 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hilltoppers have gone 1-0 away from home. Western Kentucky is the top team in C-USA shooting 47.0% from downtown. Luke Frampton paces the Hilltoppers shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Durugordon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.

Frampton is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

