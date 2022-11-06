Auburn Tigers open season at home against the George Mason Patriots

George Mason Patriots at Auburn Tigers Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13.5; over/under is 140.5…

George Mason Patriots at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers begin the season at home against the George Mason Patriots.

Auburn finished 28-6 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

George Mason finished 14-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Patriots averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.