Askew leads Cal against Texas State after 21-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (2-2) at California Golden Bears (0-4)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Devin Askew scored 21 points in Cal’s 74-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

Cal finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 66.1 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Texas State went 21-8 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

