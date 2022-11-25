Ashby leads Queens against George Mason after 22-point game

Queens Royals (5-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the George…

Queens Royals (5-1) at George Mason Patriots (2-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the George Mason Patriots after Chris Ashby scored 22 points in Queens’ 107-72 victory against the Lynchburg Hornets.

The Patriots are 2-0 on their home court. George Mason has a 0-2 record against teams over .500.

Queens did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Victor Bailey Jr. is shooting 39.1% and averaging 12.7 points for George Mason.

Kenny Dye is shooting 57.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 assists. AJ McKee is averaging 13 points for Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.