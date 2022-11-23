Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 6:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Ash scored 19 points as The Citadel beat New Orleans 72-65 on Wednesday.

Ash added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2). David Maynard scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. AJ Smith added 10 points.

The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 13 points, four assists and two steals for New Orleans. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

