Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Home » College Basketball » Arop's 12 lead Omaha…

Arop’s 12 lead Omaha over UL Monroe 63-56

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Akol Arop scored 12 points as Omaha beat UL Monroe 63-56 on Friday night.

Arop shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Mavericks (2-4). JJ White scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Marquel Sutton went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Warhawks (2-4) were led by Jamari Blackmon, who posted 15 points and two steals. UL Monroe also got 14 points and two steals from Tyreke Locure. In addition, Thomas Howell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up