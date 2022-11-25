Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Army Black Knights square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4)

London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Army went 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

