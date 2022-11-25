Army Black Knights square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4)
London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.
Army went 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.
Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
