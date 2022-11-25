Army Black Knights square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4) London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will…

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4)

London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights will take on the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Army went 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

