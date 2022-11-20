HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Army Black Knights host the Radford Highlanders for out-of-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Radford Highlanders (2-2) vs. Army Black Knights (2-2)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Radford in out-of-conference play.

Army finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.1 from 3-point range.

Radford finished 11-18 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Highlanders averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

