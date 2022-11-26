Army Black Knights face the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4) London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -2.5; over/under is…

Manhattan Jaspers (1-3) vs. Army Black Knights (2-4)

London; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play the Manhattan Jaspers in London, United Kingdom.

Army finished 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

Manhattan finished 15-15 overall with a 7-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Jaspers shot 44.0% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

