Army Black Knights and the Princeton Tigers square off

Princeton Tigers (2-2) vs. Army Black Knights (2-3)

London; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights face the Princeton Tigers in London, United Kingdom.

Army finished 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

Princeton finished 23-7 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers shot 48.8% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

