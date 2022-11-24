Army Black Knights and the Princeton Tigers square off

Princeton Tigers (2-2) vs. Army Black Knights (2-3) London; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -10; over/under is…

Princeton Tigers (2-2) vs. Army Black Knights (2-3)

London; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play the Princeton Tigers in London, United Kingdom.

Army went 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

Princeton went 23-7 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

