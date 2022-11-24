Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Army Black Knights and…

Army Black Knights and the Princeton Tigers square off

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Princeton Tigers (2-2) vs. Army Black Knights (2-3)

London; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights play the Princeton Tigers in London, United Kingdom.

Army went 15-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

Princeton went 23-7 overall with an 11-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up