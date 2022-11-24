Arkansas State takes home win streak into matchup with Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Prairie View A&M aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 on their home court. Arkansas State scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Prairie View A&M averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Wolves. Markise Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Arkansas State.

William Douglas is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14.0 points and 1.8 rebounds for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.