Arkansas State Red Wolves to visit LSU Tigers Saturday

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The LSU…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

LSU went 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

Arkansas State finished 8-7 in Sun Belt play and 6-7 on the road last season. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.