Arkansas State Red Wolves to visit LSU Tigers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The LSU Tigers play the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

LSU went 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

Arkansas State finished 8-7 in Sun Belt play and 6-7 on the road last season. The Red Wolves averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

