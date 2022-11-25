Arkansas State faces Prairie View A&M, looks for 4th straight home win

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas State -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Red Wolves play Prairie View A&M.

The Red Wolves have gone 3-0 in home games. Arkansas State scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Prairie View A&M leads the SWAC with 41.6 points per game in the paint led by William Douglas averaging 12.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Farrington is shooting 33.3% and averaging 13.5 points for the Red Wolves. Markise Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Arkansas State.

Douglas is averaging 19.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 14 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

