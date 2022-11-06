Arkansas Razorbacks begin season at home against the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -21.5; over/under is…

North Dakota State Bison at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -21.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas Razorbacks start the season at home against the North Dakota State Bison.

Arkansas went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 28-9 overall. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

North Dakota State went 13-5 in Summit games and 9-6 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 9.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second chance points and 3.3 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

