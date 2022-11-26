Arizona State Sun Devils face the Alcorn State Braves on 3-game win streak

Alcorn State Braves (3-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Alcorn State Braves (3-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sun Devils take on Alcorn State.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 in home games. Arizona State scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Braves are 2-2 in road games. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Arizona State.

Keondre Montgomery averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for Alcorn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

