Arizona State hosts Tarleton State to begin season

Tarleton State Texans at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -13.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener.

Arizona State went 14-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun Devils averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 4-12 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Texans averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

