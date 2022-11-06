ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Arizona hosts Nicholls State to start season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Nicholls State Colonels at Arizona Wildcats

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -24.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Wildcats host the Nicholls State Colonels for the season opener.

Arizona finished 17-0 at home a season ago while going 33-4 overall. The Wildcats averaged 84.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

