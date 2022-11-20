Appleby leads Wake Forest against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 23-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (3-2) Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA)…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (3-2)

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Loyola Marymount Lions after Tyree Appleby scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 75-63 win over the La Salle Explorers.

Loyola Marymount (CA) went 11-18 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lions averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 10.9 bench points last season.

Wake Forest finished 13-7 in ACC action and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 41.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

