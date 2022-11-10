ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Appalachian State wins 79-74…

Appalachian State wins 79-74 in OT against NC Central

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 9:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Boykin scored 20 points as Appalachian State beat North Carolina Central 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

CJ Huntley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-0). Terence Harcum finished with 14 points.

The Eagles (0-2) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon added 16 points and two blocks.

Wright forced overtime with a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

NEXT UP

Appalachian State plays Tuesday against Louisville on the road. N.C. Central visits Liberty on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up