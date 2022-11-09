Appalachian State takes on North Carolina Central after Mantis’ 22-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Christopher Mantis scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 142-74 win against the Warren Wilson Owls.

Appalachian State finished 19-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Mountaineers shot 41.8% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

North Carolina Central finished 5-11 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

