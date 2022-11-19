Appalachian State hosts Kennesaw State after Gregory’s 21-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Donovan Gregory scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 63-58 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Appalachian State went 11-5 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Mountaineers averaged 5.6 steals, 2.5 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Kennesaw State finished 7-9 in ASUN play and 3-12 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.