Appalachian State hosts Furman following Slawson’s 22-point outing

Furman Paladins (4-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on…

Furman Paladins (4-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 102-74 victory against the Tusculum Pioneers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-2 in home games. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Donovan Gregory averaging 3.7.

The Paladins are 0-0 on the road. Furman is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.7 points. Gregory is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Appalachian State.

Mike Bothwell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists. Slawson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for Furman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.