Appalachian State hosts Furman following Slawson’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Furman Paladins (4-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman’s 102-74 victory against the Tusculum Pioneers.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-2 in home games. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Donovan Gregory averaging 3.7.

The Paladins are 0-0 on the road. Furman is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.7 points. Gregory is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for Appalachian State.

Mike Bothwell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 19.8 points and 4.5 assists. Slawson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals for Furman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

