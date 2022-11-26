Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Anderson scores 25, UIC defeats Green Bay 78-64

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 9:37 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Trevante Anderson’s 25 points helped UIC defeat Green Bay 78-64 on Saturday night.

Anderson added five assists for the Flames (5-2). Jace Carter added 18 points and six rebounds. Toby Okani contributed 14 points.

Brock Heffner led the way for the Phoenix with 19 points. Clarence Cummings III added 10 points for Green Bay. The loss was the Phoenix’s sixth in a row to begin the season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

