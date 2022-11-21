Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » College Basketball » Anderson scores 20, FGCU…

Anderson scores 20, FGCU beats Northern Kentucky 82-61

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 20 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 82-61 win over Northern Kentucky on Monday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added six rebounds for the Eagles (3-2). Chase Johnston scored 14 points and added five steals. Dahmir Bishop recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, four assists and four steals. Sam Vinson added 14 points and three steals for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson also recorded 10 points and 12 rebounds.

FGCU will play Drexel in the semifinals on Tuesday and Northern Kentucky will face UT Arlington in a consolation semifinal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up