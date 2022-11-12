Amos leads Cent. Conn. St. against Quinnipiac after 24-point outing

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent.…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-0) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Kellen Amos scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 94-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-7 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Quinnipiac went 4-9 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 71.8 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point distance last season.

