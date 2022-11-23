Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » American knocks off Georgetown…

American knocks off Georgetown for 1st time since 1982

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 16 points, Geoff Sprouse added 15 points and American defeated Georgetown 74-70 on Wednesday for its first victory against the Hoyas since Dec. 15, 1982.

American trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and Georgetown led 40-30 at the break. Elijah Stephens gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half with 11:06 remaining.

Sprouse sank a wide open 3-pointer, during an 8-0 run. for a 59-55 lead and American stayed in front for the final 8:33. Sprouse made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal it.

Jaxon Knotek added 14 points for the Eagles (3-2), which had 18 of the game’s 35 turnovers.

Primo Spears led the way for the Hoyas (3-3) with 15 points and six assists. Akok Akok added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Georgetown.

Georgetown was playing without its second-leading scorer Brandon Murray.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up