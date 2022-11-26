American Eagles play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash, aim for 4th straight victory

American Eagles (3-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint…

American Eagles (3-2) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-4)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (PA) -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: American looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on Saint Francis (PA).

The Red Flash are 2-2 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC scoring 79.2 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. American ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% for Saint Francis (PA).

Colin Smalls is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 10.6 points for American.

