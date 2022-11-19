HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Allocco leads Princeton to 62-55 victory over Marist

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 9:55 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Allocco hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Princeton defeat Marist 62-55 on Saturday night.

Tosan Evbuomwan added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (2-2). Ryan Langborg scored 11.

Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (1-3) with 15 points and two steals. Javon Cooley added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Noah Harris scored nine with four assists.

Princeton next plays Thursday against Army on the road, and Marist will visit Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

