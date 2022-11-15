ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Allick, House lead New Mexico to 84-63 romp over SMU

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:43 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Josiah Allick and Jaelen House scored 18 points apiece in New Mexico’s 84-63 win against SMU on Tuesday night.

Allick added nine rebounds for the Lobos (3-0). House added 1five assists and three steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. recorded 16 points and was 7-of-14 shooting.

Zhruic Phelps led the way for the Mustangs (1-2) with 16 points. Zach Nutall added 13 points and three steals for SMU.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. New Mexico hosts New Mexico State and SMU hosts Evansville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

