Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Allen's 20 help St.…

Allen’s 20 help St. Thomas knock off Milwaukee 76-72

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooks Allen had 20 points in St. Thomas’ 76-72 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Allen added six rebounds and six assists for the Tommies (5-2). Riley Miller scored 18 points while going 6 of 15 (5 for 11 from distance). Kendall Blue recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Panthers (2-3) were led in scoring by Ahmad Rand, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Justin Thomas added 14 points and two blocks for Milwaukee. In addition, Angelo Stuart had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up