HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Alexis scores 27 to…

Alexis scores 27 to lead Chattanooga over Covenant 108-55

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 4:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Alexis scored 27 points to help Chattanooga defeat Covenant 108-55 on Saturday.

Alexis had 11 rebounds for the Mocs (2-2). Jake Stephens added 15 points and seven rebounds. Randy Brady had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Charlie Hester led the Scots in scoring, finishing with eight points. Covenant also got eight points from Eli Witt. Jonathan Gernatt finished with eight points.

Both teams play Lipscomb next, Covenant on the road on Monday and Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up