Alcorn State visits UTEP following Frazier’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Alcorn State Braves (2-1) at UTEP Miners (2-1)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Otis Frazier III scored 23 points in UTEP’s 99-59 win against the Sul Ross State Lobos.

UTEP finished 20-14 overall last season while going 12-7 at home. The Miners shot 43.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

Alcorn State finished 9-13 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Braves allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

