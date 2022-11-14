ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Alcorn State visits SFA after Antwi-Boasiako’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Alcorn State Braves after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 21 points in SFA’s 86-71 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

SFA went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 17.7 from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State finished 17-17 overall with a 9-13 record on the road a season ago. The Braves gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

