Alcorn State visits SFA after Antwi-Boasiako’s 21-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Alcorn State Braves after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 21 points in SFA’s 86-71 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

SFA went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 17.7 from beyond the arc.

Alcorn State finished 17-17 overall with a 9-13 record on the road a season ago. The Braves gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

