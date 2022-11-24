Alcorn State faces CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (2-3) El Paso, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (2-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Braves are 2-3 in non-conference play. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 64.2 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Roadrunners have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Alcorn State.

Kaleb Higgins is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists. Modestas Kancleris is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for CSU Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.