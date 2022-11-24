Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Alcorn State faces CSU Bakersfield

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (2-3)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves take on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Braves are 2-3 in non-conference play. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 64.2 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Roadrunners have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Braves. Dekedran Thorn is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Alcorn State.

Kaleb Higgins is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists. Modestas Kancleris is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

