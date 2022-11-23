Alcorn State Braves and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders meet

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (2-2) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-2) vs. Alcorn State Braves (2-2)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alcorn State Braves will play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Alcorn State went 17-17 overall with a 3-13 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Braves averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Texas A&M-CC finished 23-12 overall with a 16-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

