Albany (NY) visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Reynolds’ 21-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-1)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 63-59 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 9-7 at home last season while going 11-19 overall. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 69.1 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

