Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3)

Athens, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brown averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Dwight Wilson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 12.6 points for Ohio.

Ashton McClelland is averaging for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.7 points for Alabama State.

