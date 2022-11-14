ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Alabama State faces San Jose State, aims to halt 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Alabama State Hornets (0-3) at San Jose State Spartans (2-0)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State heads into the matchup against San Jose State after losing three straight games.

San Jose State finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

Alabama State finished 8-10 in SWAC games and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

