Alabama State faces San Jose State, aims to halt 3-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (0-3) at San Jose State Spartans (2-0)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State heads into the matchup against San Jose State after losing three straight games.

San Jose State finished 7-9 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Spartans averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

Alabama State finished 8-10 in SWAC games and 3-15 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

