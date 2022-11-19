Alabama State faces Pittsburgh on 4-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hits the road…

Alabama State Hornets (0-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-3)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State hits the road against Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road skid.

Pittsburgh went 11-21 overall last season while going 8-11 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Alabama State went 3-15 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

