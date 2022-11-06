Alabama hosts Longwood to begin season

Longwood Lancers at Alabama Crimson Tide Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -17; over/under is 150.5…

Longwood Lancers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -17; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide open the season at home against the Longwood Lancers.

Alabama finished 19-14 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range last season.

Longwood finished 26-7 overall with a 7-5 record on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

