Alabama A&M visits Tennessee State after Griffin’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Zion Griffin scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 80-61 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Tennessee State went 14-18 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

