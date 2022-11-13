Alabama A&M visits Tennessee State after Griffin’s 23-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Tennessee State Tigers (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Zion Griffin scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 80-61 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Tennessee State went 14-18 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

