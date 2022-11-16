Alabama A&M takes on Samford after Smith’s 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (3-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on…

Samford Bulldogs (3-0) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Dailin Smith scored 23 points in Alabama A&M’s 87-76 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall with a 7-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs averaged 61.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 27.1% from deep last season.

Samford went 21-11 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Samford Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 30.4 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

